One Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Analyst Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the sole analyst covering Rekor Systems provided consensus estimates of US$9.4m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 56% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 32% to US$0.45. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$16m and losses of US$0.37 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqCM:REKR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

The consensus price target fell 19% to US$6.50, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Rekor Systems'decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 56% next year, topping off a historical decline of 1.9% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analyst also expect Rekor Systems to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Rekor Systems. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from the analyst, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Rekor Systems.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Rekor Systems, like major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

