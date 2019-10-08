One Recent IPO That Looks Like A Buy

Much has been written and said recently about the fact that several high-profile recent IPOs have resulted in stocks that have lost ground from their initial offering price. Talking heads on financial news networks are frequently, and often gleefully, "distressed and worried" about what it says about the economy or society. If they had simply read Market Musings over the last few years though, they would know that this is neither new nor surprising.

The phenomenon of a new issue initially trading above its offer price as unsatisfied demand is met, then dropping sharply as early buyers take profits then others get squeezed out has been with us for at least a decade. It is a product of an increasing pool of money looking for the massive returns that are possible when you get in on the ground floor of a new business. The effect may be exaggerated by companies waiting longer to go public, but when it happens, it tells us nothing about the underlying business.

What it often does, however, is present investors with a great opportunity.

Take SmileDirectClub (SDC), for example. The company went public about a month ago and is often held up as an example of the kind of thing that the worried ones are talking about. I guess the price action over the last month puts it in the category, but the long-term prospects for the company are so good that at over forty percent below the offering price, it just looks like a bargain.

The difference is that SDC is a disruptor in an industry that was ripe for disruption.

Orthodontics is an industry of over $200 billion in the U.S. alone, and any parent can tell you, often a frustrating one to deal with. I’m not sure that a proper study has ever been done but based on a survey of my friends it seems that it is extremely rare for a visit to the orthodontists with a teenager to lead to the conclusion that everything is fine and there is no work to be done.

That work typically costs well over $5,000, putting it out of the reach of many and representing an enormous expense to those that can afford it. SmileDirectClub offers the same service, but at a fraction of the cost with braces usually costing under $2,000. That is why they have achieved such impressive growth to this point. Early numbers show revenue growth of well over 100%, with projected revenue of over $1 billion in the current financial year.

That is the kind of growth that attracts early private equity investors, but unlike some of the other high-profile companies whose stocks have disappointed post-IPO, SmileDirectClub is still in the midst of triple digit revenue increases. It seems that the stock has been dragged down with all the others, even though the story is completely different.

That perception probably comes from one basic thing: SmileDirectClub has never made money. However, that is only a worry if there is no clear path to profitability, but that isn’t the case here. Marketing and advertising costs are a large part of why that is so, but those costs diminish as a percentage of revenue as revenue grows. Barring an explosion in other costs, profits are almost inevitable for SmileDirectClub if they achieve even a fraction of the predicted growth.

Still, as you can see from the chart above, the stock has been hammered over the last month or so. The question for investors, therefore, is will it continue to fall? There is a good chance it will, but one thing suggests that it will reverse course soon.

Now, a month into trading, the big Wall Street firms are giving their verdicts, and so far, they are overwhelmingly positive. UBS, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi and others have all rated the stock “buy” or the equivalent. Of course, analysts can get things wrong, but if every firm is recommending a stock, it says two things. First, it means that a dispassionate analysis of the company’s performance and prospects yields a favorable outlook, and second, it prompts both individual and institutional investors to buy.

With a generally pessimistic mood and that being especially true for recent IPOs, there is still a chance that SDC will drop some more, but hitting the exact bottom is almost impossible. Investors may not see an immediate profit, but the long-term outlook for SmileDirectClub is good enough to make that risk one worth taking with the stock back around the low off which it bounced a few days ago.

