One Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) insider reduced their stake by 76% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RETA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP and Chief Research & Development Officer, Colin Meyer, for US$7.8m worth of shares, at about US$146 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$28.13. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Colin Meyer was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RETA Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2022

Insiders at Reata Pharmaceuticals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Reata Pharmaceuticals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, COO, CFO & Executive VP Manmeet Soni bought US$420k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Reata Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Reata Pharmaceuticals insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$125m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Reata Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Reata Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

