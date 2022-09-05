One Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) insider reduced their stake by 1.5% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated's (NYSE:DGX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quest Diagnostics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & General Counsel, Michael Prevoznik, sold US$86k worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$125. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Michael Prevoznik was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:DGX Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Does Quest Diagnostics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Quest Diagnostics insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$102m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quest Diagnostics Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Quest Diagnostics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Quest Diagnostics insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Quest Diagnostics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

