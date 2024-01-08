One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Consistently, one of the more popular stocks people enter into their stock options watchlist at Stock Options Channel is Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG). So this week we highlight one interesting put contract, and one interesting call contract, from the January 2025 expiration for PG. The put contract our YieldBoost algorithm identified as particularly interesting, is at the $105 strike, which has a bid at the time of this writing of $1.08. Collecting that bid as the premium represents a 1% return against the $105 commitment, or a 1% annualized rate of return (at Stock Options Channel we call this the YieldBoost).

Selling a put does not give an investor access to PG's upside potential the way owning shares would, because the put seller only ends up owning shares in the scenario where the contract is exercised. So unless Procter & Gamble Company sees its shares fall 29% and the contract is exercised (resulting in a cost basis of $103.92 per share before broker commissions, subtracting the $1.08 from $105), the only upside to the put seller is from collecting that premium for the 1% annualized rate of return.

Turning to the other side of the option chain, we highlight one call contract of particular interest for the January 2025 expiration, for shareholders of Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) looking to boost their income beyond the stock's 2.5% annualized dividend yield. Selling the covered call at the $165 strike and collecting the premium based on the $4.55 bid, annualizes to an additional 3% rate of return against the current stock price (this is what we at Stock Options Channel refer to as the YieldBoost), for a total of 5.5% annualized rate in the scenario where the stock is not called away. Any upside above $165 would be lost if the stock rises there and is called away, but PG shares would have to climb 11.5% from current levels for that to happen, meaning that in the scenario where the stock is called, the shareholder has earned a 14.6% return from this trading level, in addition to any dividends collected before the stock was called.

The chart below shows the trailing twelve month trading history for Procter & Gamble Company, highlighting in green where the $105 strike is located relative to that history, and highlighting the $165 strike in red:

The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the January 2025 put or call options highlighted in this article deliver a rate of return that represents good reward for the risks. We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for Procter & Gamble Company (considering the last 250 trading day PG historical stock prices using closing values, as well as today's price of $147.93) to be 15%.

In mid-afternoon trading on Monday, the put volume among S&P 500 components was 2.56M contracts, with call volume at 2.56M, for a put:call ratio of 0.71 so far for the day, which is above normal compared to the long-term median put:call ratio of .65. In other words, if we look at the number of call buyers and then use the long-term median to project the number of put buyers we'd expect to see, we're actually seeing more put buyers than expected out there in options trading so far today. Find out which 15 call and put options traders are talking about today.

