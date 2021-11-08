One Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) insider reduced their stake by 9.6% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Profire Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PFIE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Profire Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Harold Albert, for US$541k worth of shares, at about US$1.13 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$1.26. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.6% of Harold Albert's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Harold Albert.

Harold Albert sold a total of 593.03k shares over the year at an average price of US$1.06. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:PFIE Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Does Profire Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Profire Energy insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Profire Energy Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Profire Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Profire Energy insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Profire Energy that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

