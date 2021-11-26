One Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) insider reduced their stake by 12% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Powell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:POWL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Powell Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, John White, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$37.00 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$27.17. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. John White was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:POWL Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of Powell Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 23% of Powell Industries shares, worth about US$73m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Powell Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Powell Industries shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Powell Industries insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Powell Industries you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

