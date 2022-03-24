One person trapped after coal mine collapse in Russia - report

March 24 (Reuters) - One miner has been trapped in a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo region after a methane release caused a partial collapse of the mine, Russia's Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing regional authorities.

The incident happened at the Osinnikovskaya mine operated by Raspadskaya RASP.MM.

(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

