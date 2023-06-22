News & Insights

One person still missing after Paris blast - newspaper cites police

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

June 22, 2023 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Bertrand Boucey and Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - One person is still believed missing in the rubble after a blast ripped through a street near Paris' historic Latin Quarter, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Paris police department.

The Paris prosecutor's office has said it is too early to establish the cause of Wednesday afternoon's blast, which destroyed the facade of a building housing the Paris American Academy design school popular with foreign students.

At least 37 people were injured in the explosion, four of whom are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Le Parisien said police had denied earlier remarks by a local city official who said the search was over after all people had been identified.

Paris police and the Paris city council did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The explosion caused scenes of chaos and destruction in the historic Rue Saint Jacques, which runs from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral to the Sorbonne University.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the Paris district where the blast occurred, said the 12 students who should have been in the design school's classrooms when the blast occurred had fortunately gone to visit an exhibition with their teacher.

"Otherwise the (death toll) could have been absolutely horrific," Berthout told BFM TV, adding that three children who had been passing by at the time were among the injured, although their lives were not in danger.

Gas explosion starts fire in central Paris https://tmsnrt.rs/3qXuOru

(Reporting by Bertrand Boucey, Benoit Van Overstraeten, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Gareth Jones)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.