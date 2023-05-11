News & Insights

One person killed in incident at Mercedes plant in Germany

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

May 11, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Christina Amann, Rachel More, Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

Adds police statement, background

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - One person was killed and another injured in a deadly shooting incident at a Mercedes Benz MBGn.DE manufacturing plant in southwestern Germany on Thursday, according to local police.

"1 dead, 1 seriously injured," local police said on Twitter, adding "there is no longer any danger for the employees in the plant."

Police were not immediately available for further comment.

One person was arrested and rescue workers were on the scene at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class model, according to a report in the Bild newspaper.

Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

"We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first," the company said.

In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, Rachel More and Miranda Murray; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine and Bernadette Baum)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.