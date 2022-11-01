US Markets

One person fatally shot at Houston party attended by members of rap group Migos - NBC

Contributor
Rich McKay Reuters
Published

One person was fatally shot and two others were injured early on Tuesday at a private party in a Houston bowling alley attended by members of the rap group Migos, police and local media said.

Adds details

ATLANTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - One person was fatally shot and two others were injured early on Tuesday at a private party in a Houston bowling alley attended by members of the rap group Migos, police and local media said.

Houston police spokesman John Cannon told the media that they were holding back the identities of the victims until the next of kin are notified.

But NBC affiliate KPRC reported that two members of the Migos were at the party, including Takeoff, 28 and Quavo, 31.

Migos is an influential hip hop trio from the Atlanta area, known for the singles "Versace," Fight Night" and "Look at My Dab."

(Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Frank McGurty)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular