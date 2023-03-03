One person dies, five wounded in blast outside Montenegro court

March 03, 2023 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Aleksandar Vasovic for Reuters ->

PODGORICA, March 3 (Reuters) - One person died and five were wounded in an explosion in front of a court in Montenegro's capital Podgorica on Friday, the country's police said.

Police said a man activated what was believed to be a hand grenade at the court's entrance.

" ... probably activated a hand grenade, which killed him, while according to available information, five persons were injured," the police said on Twitter.

