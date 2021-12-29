One Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) insider reduced their stake by 45% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Party City Holdco Inc.'s (NYSE:PRTY ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Party City Holdco

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman, James Harrison, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$6.64 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.60. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was James Harrison.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$135k for 22.12k shares. On the other hand they divested 265.00k shares, for US$1.9m. James Harrison sold a total of 265.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$7.23. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PRTY Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

Insiders at Party City Holdco Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Party City Holdco insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$109k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.4% of Party City Holdco shares, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Party City Holdco Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Party City Holdco, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Party City Holdco and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

