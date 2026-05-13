One Overlooked Financial Improvement That Makes CoreWeave Stock an Increasingly Attractive Buy

Key Points

CoreWeave's equity is growing at a faster pace than its liabilities.

Its balance sheet remains heavily strained.

CoreWeave continues to trade at a low valuation relative to its revenue.

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CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock plunged following the release of its first-quarter 2026 earnings report. Although investors likely dismissed its net losses, its falling operating margins, its massive capital expenditures, and management's lower revenue guidance for Q2 appear to have unnerved the market.

Nonetheless, it has emerged as a leader in building cloud infrastructure designed specifically for artificial intelligence. Such is the demand that it continues to enjoy triple-digit percentage revenue growth.

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Also, with the mounting costs and massive losses CoreWeave continues to incur, investors may be missing a hopeful sign in the company's financials that bodes well for its future.

The overlooked financial improvement

The improving metric that investors overlooked in this latest report was the debt-to-equity ratio. That's calculated by dividing a company's total debt by stockholders' equity. In Q1, CoreWeave's total debt rose by 16% over the previous quarter to $24.9 billion. In contrast, its stockholders' equity was $4.8 billion, a 43% improvement over the same period.

That resulted in a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.2, a level that implies a heavily strained balance sheet. However, it was also a notable improvement from the company's 6.4 debt-to-equity ratio as of the end of 2025.

Admittedly, the company is under this strain because its capital expenditures are high, and it's spending so heavily because it needs to build out data center capacity to address its $99.4 billion sales backlog.

The aforementioned debt poses a huge risk to CoreWeave if the company runs into trouble servicing it. That may explain why its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is just 9 -- an unusually low ratio for a company growing at this pace.

In Q1, its revenue grew by 112% year over year to just under $2.1 billion. Still, because of the cost of serving its growing customer base, its net loss expanded to $740 million, up from a $315 million net loss in the year-ago quarter.

Nonetheless, the falling debt-to-equity ratio implies that its approach of spending heavily to capitalize on rapidly growing demand for AI-ready cloud infrastructure is working. Assuming its strategy stays on track, CoreWeave appears increasingly well positioned to support and eventually benefit from its massive growth.

Investing in CoreWeave

Ultimately, CoreWeave's improving debt-to-equity ratio could be the sign that helps investors feel comfortable sticking with its growth story.

Admittedly, that same metric shows a tremendously strained balance sheet, and the company's liabilities could devastate it if any unforeseen factor puts a hurdle or speed bump in the path of its AI growth story. As such, only risk-tolerant investors should open a position in CoreWeave at this time.

However, the stock trades at a relatively low price-to-sales valuation on account of that risk. Moreover, with the company's equity growing at a faster pace than its debt, CoreWeave could ultimately overcome its financial challenges. Assuming the AI growth story plays out as expected, it could bring considerable returns to owners of this cloud stock.

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Will Healy has positions in CoreWeave. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.