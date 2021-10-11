One Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) insider reduced their stake by 5.0% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Ondas Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONDS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ondas Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Stewart Kantor, for US$365k worth of shares, at about US$8.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$9.90. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 5.0% of Stewart Kantor's stake. Stewart Kantor was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:ONDS Insider Trading Volume October 11th 2021

Insiders at Ondas Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Ondas Holdings shares. Specifically, Co-Founder Stewart Kantor ditched US$365k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Ondas Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 21% of Ondas Holdings shares, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ondas Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Ondas Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

