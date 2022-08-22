One nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) insider reduced their stake by 16% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for nVent Electric plc's (NYSE:NVT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

nVent Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman, Randall Hogan, for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$37.76 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$36.09. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Randall Hogan.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.36k shares for US$150k. But insiders sold 132.42k shares worth US$5.0m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:NVT Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that nVent Electric insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About nVent Electric Insiders?

The fact that there have been no nVent Electric insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by nVent Electric insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for nVent Electric you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

