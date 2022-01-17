One NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) insider reduced their stake by 84% in the previous year

Looking at NVE Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVEC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NVE

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Curt Reynders, for US$170k worth of shares, at about US$70.56 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$67.55. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Curt Reynders was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Curt Reynders ditched 2.87k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$70.69. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:NVEC Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does NVE Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that NVE insiders own about US$5.6m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The NVE Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NVE shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of NVE insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for NVE and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.