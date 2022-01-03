One Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) insider reduced their stake by 6.7% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Navient Corporation's (NASDAQ:NAVI ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Navient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP and Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Stephen Hauber, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$226k worth of shares at a price of US$16.97 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$21.22). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.7% of Stephen Hauber's holding. Stephen Hauber was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NAVI Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Navient insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$69m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Navient Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Navient insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Navient insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Navient. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Navient and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

