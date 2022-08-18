One more grain ship leaves Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

ANKARA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - One more ship carrying grain has left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 25.

The Belize-flagged I Maria was loaded with corn, it said, adding that four other ships will arrive in Ukraine's ports on Thursday to be loaded with grain.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

