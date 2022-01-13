One Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) insider reduced their stake by 20% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Moog Inc.'s (NYSE:MOG.A ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Moog Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & COO, Patrick Roche, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$198k worth of shares at a price of US$90.10 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$79.57. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Patrick Roche was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MOG.A Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Moog insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Moog Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Moog shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Moog insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Moog that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

