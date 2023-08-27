One-month hibor down 18.4 bps to 3.82%, lowest in over three months

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong interbank rates fell across all tenors on Monday, with the overnight rate dropping the most and slipping below 2% for the first time since June.

The Hong Kong overnight interbank offered rate (Hibor) HIHKDOND= fell 44.7 bps to 1.95%, falling for the sixth consecutive day and the lowest since June 5.

One-week Hibor HIHKD1WD= fell 35.7 bps to 3.16%, the lowest since June 7.

One-month Hibor HIHKD1MD=, which is the benchmark banks take reference on for residential mortgages in the city, also fell 18.4 bps to 3.82%, lowest since May 9.

