One Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) insider reduced their stake by 28% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Modine Manufacturing Company's (NYSE:MOD ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Modine Manufacturing

The insider, Matthew McBurney, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$182k worth of shares at a price of US$14.57 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$10.87. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Matthew McBurney.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MOD Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Does Modine Manufacturing Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Modine Manufacturing insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Modine Manufacturing Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Modine Manufacturing shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Modine Manufacturing in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Modine Manufacturing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

