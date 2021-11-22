One Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider reduced their stake by 4.3% in the previous year

Looking at Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Meta Platforms Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by David Wehner is the biggest insider sale of Meta Platforms shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$345). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.3% of David Wehner's holding.

David Wehner divested 2.82k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$309. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Meta Platforms Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Meta Platforms. In total, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner dumped US$527k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Meta Platforms insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$148b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Meta Platforms Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Meta Platforms shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Meta Platforms is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Meta Platforms has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

