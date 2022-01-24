One Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider upped their stake by 43% in the previous year

Looking at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MACK ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Notably, that recent purchase by President Gary Crocker was not the only time they bought Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$6.47 per share in a US$55k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.53. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gary Crocker.

Gary Crocker bought 58.73k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$5.82. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Have Bought Stock Recently

At Merrimack Pharmaceuticals,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that President Gary Crocker paid US$109k for shares in the company. But we did see Independent Director Russell Ray sell shares worth US$3.8k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$344k worth of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

