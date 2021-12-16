One Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) insider upped their stake by 12% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Meridian Corporation's (NASDAQ:MRBK ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meridian

The Independent Director Robert Casciato made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$270k worth of shares at a price of US$27.00 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$35.77. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MRBK Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Meridian

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Meridian insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Meridian Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Meridian shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Meridian and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meridian. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Meridian has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

