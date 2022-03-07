One Meme to Another: Gamestop Chairman Takes Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

As the chairman of Gamestop, billionaire investor Ryan Cohen is already in the role of purported savior of a struggling retail firm beloved by unpredictable meme stock traders. Now he's expanding the job.

Cohen has taken a big stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, a company beloved by people in need of throw pillows and Redditors who like juicing stocks. His plan of attack includes bashing the company's "scattershot strategy" and pushing for a sale to a private equity owner. Drama awaits.

Bed Bath & Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

Bed Bath & Beyond has a market cap of approximately $1.6 billion, but it hasn't exactly covered itself in glory of late. Shares have fallen about 43% in the last year, the company's core sales fell 14% in the last quarter, and it's been losing market share and valuation for years.

None of those things stopped the company's executives from collectively accepting $36 million in compensation in the last fiscal year, which Cohen has criticized as excessive. Notably, CEO Mark Tritton's $27 million compensation in the last two years is more than the heads of much bigger retail firms like Macy's, Dollar Tree, and Kohl's.

So what does Cohen -- who now owns 9.8% of Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm RC Ventures -- want the company to do?

Sell. In a letter delivered to Bed Bath & Beyond, Cohen's firm said it believes the company could unlock billions in value if it narrows its focus and considers a sale to private equity.

In a letter delivered to Bed Bath & Beyond, Cohen's firm said it believes the company could unlock billions in value if it narrows its focus and considers a sale to private equity. Spin. Narrowing the company's focus would require spinning off units, such as its Buybuy Baby chain which Cohen believes could be worth several billion dollars; Bank of America analysts estimated the brand could be generating as much as $1.2 billion in annual sales.

Second Time at the Rodeo: In 2019, Bed Bath & Beyond emerged from a heated spat with three activist investors angry that it had failed to boost its e-commerce presence relative to retail competitors. The activists got four board members out of it, though what Cohen gets remains to be seen.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.