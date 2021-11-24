One MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) insider reduced their stake by 40% in the previous year

Looking at MEI Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MEIP ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MEI Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Executive Director, Frederick Driscoll, for US$101k worth of shares, at about US$4.03 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$2.74). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Frederick Driscoll.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:MEIP Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of MEI Pharma

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests MEI Pharma insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$1.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MEI Pharma Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MEI Pharma shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by MEI Pharma insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

