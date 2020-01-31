One Medical: Silicon Valley's take on a trip to the doctor

1Life Healthcare a.k.a. One Medical (ONEM) began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday. The company priced at the low end of the range to raise $245 million at a market cap of just under $2 billion. Backed by Carlyle, Benchmark, and Google, One Medical operates 77 membership-based primary care clinics across the US. Members can book same- or next-day appointments and access virtual care through the app, while physicians are paid on a salary basis.
Here are 4 other things you need to know about One Medical...
