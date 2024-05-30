One Media iP Group AGM Success and Business Highlights

One Media iP (GB:OMIP) has released an update.

One Media iP Group PLC, a digital music rights company listed on the AIM Market, successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting. The company, which owns a vast catalogue of over 400,000 tracks, is involved in the acquisition, publishing, and distribution of music rights, boasting a strong presence across 600 digital stores and numerous YouTube channels. Additionally, One Media’s proprietary software TCAT serves major record labels in digital music audits and copyright infringement tracking.

