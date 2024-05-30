News & Insights

Stocks

One Media iP Group AGM Success and Business Highlights

May 30, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

One Media iP (GB:OMIP) has released an update.

One Media iP Group PLC, a digital music rights company listed on the AIM Market, successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting. The company, which owns a vast catalogue of over 400,000 tracks, is involved in the acquisition, publishing, and distribution of music rights, boasting a strong presence across 600 digital stores and numerous YouTube channels. Additionally, One Media’s proprietary software TCAT serves major record labels in digital music audits and copyright infringement tracking.

For further insights into GB:OMIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.