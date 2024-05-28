News & Insights

Stocks

One Media Group Limited Reports Annual Loss

May 28, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

One Media Group Limited (HK:0426) has released an update.

One Media Group Limited reported a loss for the fiscal year ended 31st March 2024, with a total loss of HK$21,011,000, a slight increase from the previous year’s HK$18,507,000. The company’s turnover decreased from HK$41,166,000 in 2023 to HK$39,506,000 in 2024, and they experienced higher operating and finance costs leading to an operating loss of HK$17,733,000. The basic and diluted loss per share also increased from HK cents 4.6 to 5.2.

For further insights into HK:0426 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.