One Media Group Limited Reports Annual Loss

One Media Group Limited reported a loss for the fiscal year ended 31st March 2024, with a total loss of HK$21,011,000, a slight increase from the previous year’s HK$18,507,000. The company’s turnover decreased from HK$41,166,000 in 2023 to HK$39,506,000 in 2024, and they experienced higher operating and finance costs leading to an operating loss of HK$17,733,000. The basic and diluted loss per share also increased from HK cents 4.6 to 5.2.

