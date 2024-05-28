One Media Group Limited Narrows Quarterly Loss

One Media Group Limited (HK:0426) has released an update.

One Media Group Limited reported a reduced loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, with a net loss of HK$5,176,000 compared to HK$6,758,000 in the same period last year. Despite the lower loss, the company experienced a decline in turnover and an overall comprehensive loss of HK$5,916,000. The results reflect challenges in cost management and revenue generation for the media company.

