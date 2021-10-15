One McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) insider reduced their stake by 14% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for McDonald's Corporation's (NYSE:MCD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

McDonald's Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Corporate VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Catherine Hoovel, for US$57k worth of shares, at about US$245 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$245. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Catherine Hoovel was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MCD Insider Trading Volume October 15th 2021

McDonald's Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at McDonald's. In total, Corporate VP & Chief Accounting Officer Catherine Hoovel sold US$57k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of McDonald's

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that McDonald's insiders own 0.03% of the company, worth about US$63m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About McDonald's Insiders?

An insider sold McDonald's shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, McDonald's makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for McDonald's you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

