One Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) insider reduced their stake by 24% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Mannatech, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:MTEX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Mannatech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Employee Director, Kevin Robbins, for US$82k worth of shares, at about US$32.99 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.15. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kevin Robbins.

Kevin Robbins divested 6.11k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$32.72. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MTEX Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Mannatech insiders own about US$14m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mannatech Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Mannatech insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Mannatech that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

