One Little Secret for Big Results

I'm going to share with you one of the most powerful things I have ever read. It made me believe that anything was possible. And that whatever success I wanted to achieve, I indeed could achieve it.



It would not be without hard work. But the concept was simple. And I instantly knew it to be true.



They called it a secret. In fact, it was literally called “the greatest secret in the world”. And that secret was this: the key to success was that you only needed to be a small, measurable amount better than mediocrity to succeed.



Is that really true? In its simplest form it is. They went on to tell of why this was true. And in short, they described how most people give up on the meaningful things they hope to accomplish.



Success



Of course, I knew that true greatness would take a lot more than being just a few steps ahead of the pack. And that if you wanted to be the Michael Jordan of your profession, it would take a lifetime of dedication and being born with the right genes.



But most people don't need to be the Michael Jordan of anything in their life to have life-changing success.



They only need to be a small, measurable amount better in the important things in their life.



Want to pass that test that will get you that promotion? Stick to your study times and don't blow them off for some silly TV show and you'll be better prepared to pass that test.



Want to lose weight? Have one less can of pop each day or one less sugary snack and watch how that can set in motion a metamorphosis.



Want to make more money in the stock market? If all you did was have one less loser each month, and replace it with one more winner, that could transform your portfolio.



You don't need to be as good as Warren Buffett to achieve your investment goals. By simply making a few changes in how you pick stocks, the extra results can quickly add up.



But you have to know where to begin.



Continued . . .





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification of Release: 5 Stocks Set to Double



Five Zacks experts each revealed their single favorite stock with the best chance to gain +100% and more in the months ahead. For example, one is a direct-to-consumer medical company that has experienced almost unprecedented growth over the past 2 years.



Today, you are invited to download the private Special Report that names these stocks and spotlights why their gain potential is so exceptional.



See Stocks Now >>



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





One Less Loser



Setting a goal to have one less loser may not sound exciting, but the results can be dramatic.



There are over 10,000 stocks out there. So be choosey. One of the best ways to put the odds of success in your favor is to focus on the top industries. Why? Because roughly 50% of a stock's price movement can be attributed to the group that it’s in.



That's why, oftentimes, even a mediocre stock in a top industry can outperform the strongest stock in a weak industry. In fact, in my testing I have found that the top 50% of Zacks Ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



If your last loser was in an underperforming industry, you were betting against the odds.



Instead, stick with the best performing industries and put the odds of success in your favor.



And when you do find yourself in a losing trade, get out sooner.



Nobody likes to take a loss. But don't let your unwillingness to do so ruin your portfolio. Smaller losses are easy to overcome. But big losses, like -30%, -40%, and -50% losers can devastate your portfolio, not to mention your confidence.



If you found yourself driving the wrong way on a one-way street, you wouldn't keep driving the wrong way or speed up, you'd turn around and get off. Same thing with stocks. If you bought a stock expecting it to go up, and it's now doing the exact opposite, get out before you crash your portfolio.



One less loser, or even just deciding to take smaller losses, will immediately set you apart from the typical mediocre investor.



One More Winner



Now if you can replace that one less loser with one more winner, you'll compound your success even more.



First, stick with the investing style that's right for you. There are many different investing styles out there. The four main fundamental styles are Momentum, Aggressive Growth, Value, and Growth and Income. You can also apply Technical Analysis to any of these styles, and others as well.



But make sure you employ proven techniques to get the most out of each style. For example, if you're an Aggressive Growth investor; did you know that stocks with the highest growth rates perform almost as poorly as those with the lowest growth rates? It's true.



This is because the companies with the highest growth rates are often unsustainable. And once those sky-high growth rates start to come down, even though they may still be spectacular, the price of the stock will fall back down to earth as well.



For example, a company earning 1 cent a share that is now expected to earn 6 cents, has a 500% growth rate. But, if it receives a downward estimate revision to 5 cents, that’s a significant drop. Even though it still has a 400% growth rate, the estimates were just reduced by -16.7% and the price is likely to follow.



If you’ve ever wondered how a stock with a triple-digit growth rate could possibly go down -- that’s how.



Instead, stick with companies with growth rates above the median for their industry, but less than 50%. That range has produced some of the best results.



If you're a Value investor; do you know which valuation metrics produce the best results? Better yet, do you know what valuation ranges have the highest probability of success?



In my testing, I have found that the Price to Sales ratio (P/S) is one of the best valuation metrics out there. And that stocks with a P/S ratio of less than 1, by far, produce the highest returns. Between 1-2 still produce stellar results. And between 2-3 also outperform the market. But once you get over 4, there is a higher probability of losing on that stock than winning.



That, of course, does not mean all stocks with a P/S ratio above 4 will go down. But if the odds of winning are greater below 1 (or at least below 3) and worse above 4, then by simply focusing on stocks in the optimum valuation range, you are now one step closer to having one more winner.



And don't worry whether you've picked the best stock on the planet. In fact, the best stock on the planet today may not be the best stock on the planet tomorrow. But it doesn’t matter.



All you need to focus on are good stocks. Or just slightly better stocks than you're picking now to start seeing the kind of success you've always wanted.



And one small better decision will set in motion other better decisions. And before you know it, you'll be achieving your goals.



Stock Picking Secrets of the Pros



Picking better stocks and making better decisions is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable way to do it.



One of the best ways to begin picking better stocks is to see what the pros are doing.



Whether you’re a growth investor or a value investor, prefer fast-paced momentum stocks, or mature dividend producing income stocks, there are certain rules the experts follow to maximize their returns.



This applies to large-caps and small-caps, biotech and high-tech, ETFs, stocks under $10, and everything in between.



Regardless of which one fits your personal style of trade, just be sure you’re following proven profitable methods that work, from experts who have demonstrated their ability to beat the market.



The best part about these strategies is that all of the hard work is done for you. There’s no guesswork involved. Just follow the experts and start getting into better stocks on your very next trade.



Where to Start



Here's a simple way to start picking more winning stocks:



We offer a unique arrangement called Zacks Investor Collection. It enables you to consult the picks and commentary from all our long-term portfolios in real time for the next 30 days. Plus it includes Zacks Premium research so you can find winning stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds on your own.



And here's another great head start: With your 30-day trial you can download our Special Report, 5 Stocks Set to Double, free.



Each is the personal favorite of a Zacks expert to have the best chance to gain +100% and more in the months ahead:



Stock #1 - New Medical Stock Is Growing Rapidly

After its IPO earlier this year, this innovative device-maker is expanding globally as demand for its products reach Europe and Asia. The company is flush with cash and ready to move into the big leagues.



Stock #2 – Surging Retailer That Seems “Amazon-Proof”

While traditional retailers have, in some cases, suffered from stiff online competition, the best-run retail companies are absolutely thriving. This specialty retailer has seen significant sales increases and just raised guidance for 2020.



Stock #3 – Pullback Makes Perfect Buying Opportunity

Direct-to-consumer medical company has experienced almost unprecedented growth over the past 2 years. With a recent dip in share value, analysts across the board are calling this a Buy, with price targets 150% higher than it currently stands.



Stock #4 – Should You Buy This Beverage Stock Near New Highs?

You bet! With its thirst for new brands and new acquisitions, plus a recently announced partnership with a major sports league, this company is primed for explosive growth in 2020.



Stock #5 – Undervalued Financial Stock Could Surprise Investors

This small-cap stock is trading at a P/E just over 3X, despite an incredible 17% EPS growth and projected 33% revenue growth in 2019. When Wall Street catches on, shares could skyrocket.



The earlier you get into these stocks the higher their profit potential. Also, the opportunity to download 5 Stocks Set to Double free ends Sunday, February 2.



Get started now with Zacks Investor Collection and 5 Stocks Set to Double >>



Thanks and good trading,



Kevin



Kevin Matras serves as Executive Vice President of Zacks.com and all of its leading products for individual investors. He invites you to try all Zacks' private long-term portfolios and access Zacks Investor Collection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.