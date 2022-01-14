One Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) insider reduced their stake by 15% in the previous year

Looking at Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LECO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Kathryn Lincoln, sold US$965k worth of shares at a price of US$138 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$137. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kathryn Lincoln.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year.

NasdaqGS:LECO Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2022

Insider Ownership of Lincoln Electric Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lincoln Electric Holdings insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$104m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lincoln Electric Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lincoln Electric Holdings shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Lincoln Electric Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lincoln Electric Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Lincoln Electric Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

