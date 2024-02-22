One Liberty Properties (OLP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (Symbol: OLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.21, changing hands as low as $20.13 per share. One Liberty Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLP's low point in its 52 week range is $17.55 per share, with $23.438 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.12.

