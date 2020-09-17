Dividends
OLP

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that OLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.17, the dividend yield is 9.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLP was $19.17, representing a -33.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $29 and a 97.43% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

OLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). OLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports OLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.67%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLP

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular