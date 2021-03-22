One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that OLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLP was $22.65, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.32 and a 110.31% increase over the 52 week low of $10.77.

OLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). OLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports OLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.26%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

