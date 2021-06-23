One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that OLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.18, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLP was $29.18, representing a -1.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.49 and a 95.45% increase over the 52 week low of $14.93.

OLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). OLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports OLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.42%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.