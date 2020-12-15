One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that OLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.34, the dividend yield is 8.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLP was $21.34, representing a -26.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $29 and a 119.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

OLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). OLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports OLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.67%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

