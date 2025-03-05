One Liberty Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 per Share

One Liberty Properties declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend, marking 31 years of consistent payments to shareholders.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on April 4, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of March 27, 2025. This marks the company's 129th consecutive quarterly dividend and highlights its commitment to maintaining or increasing dividends for over 31 years. One Liberty, founded in 1982 and based in Maryland, is a self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning, and managing a diverse portfolio of primarily industrial properties, often leased under long-term net agreements. More information about the company and its financials can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share highlights the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The upcoming dividend represents One Liberty's 129th consecutive quarterly dividend, indicating a long-standing practice of consistent shareholder payouts.

The company has maintained or increased its dividend for over 31 consecutive years, which may enhance investor confidence and attract new investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly dividend may indicate limited growth prospects, suggesting that the company is not reinvesting sufficient capital into its operations or expansion.



While the dividend history is notable, the reliance on dividends could raise concerns among investors about the company's long-term financial strategy and sustainability.



The press release does not provide any insights into recent performance or future outlook, which may leave investors uncertain about the company's current financial health and strategy moving forward.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend amount by One Liberty Properties?

One Liberty Properties has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 27, 2025.

How long has One Liberty Properties been paying dividends?

One Liberty has been paying dividends for 129 consecutive quarters, totaling over 31 years.

What type of properties does One Liberty manage?

One Liberty primarily manages a diversified portfolio of industrial properties under long-term net leases.

Where can I find more information about One Liberty Properties?

Additional information is available on One Liberty Properties' website at http://1liberty.com.

$OLP Insider Trading Activity

$OLP insiders have traded $OLP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GOULD (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 13,353 shares for an estimated $380,509

JUSTIN CLAIR (Executive Vice President) sold 6,175 shares for an estimated $186,206

LAWRENCE RICKETTS (Exec.Vice President and COO) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $156,365

LEOR SIRI sold 1,178 shares for an estimated $33,642

$OLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $OLP stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on April 4, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2025, and represents One Liberty’s 129



th



consecutive quarterly dividend. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 31 consecutive years.







About One Liberty Properties, Inc:









One Liberty



is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available on its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.







