One Liberty Properties, Inc. Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend, Marking 130th Consecutive Payment

One Liberty Properties declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend, marking its 130th consecutive payout and over 31 years of increases.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, to be paid on July 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2025. This dividend marks the 130th consecutive quarterly payment and highlights the company's strong track record of increasing or maintaining dividends for over 31 years. One Liberty, incorporated in Maryland in 1982, is a self-administered real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning, and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily industrial properties, often under long-term leases. Further financial details and operational information about the company can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

One Liberty Properties, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, highlighting its financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has maintained or increased its dividend for over 31 consecutive years, demonstrating a strong track record of consistent performance and shareholder confidence.

This announcement marks the company’s 130th consecutive quarterly dividend, enhancing its reputation as a reliable dividend-paying stock.

The diversified portfolio of industrial properties under long-term net leases indicates a robust business model, potentially leading to continued revenue stability.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend implies that the company may prioritize short-term shareholder returns over long-term growth investments.



Continuing to pay dividends during uncertain economic conditions could indicate a lack of financial flexibility in case of unforeseen challenges.



While maintaining a dividend for 31 years is a positive, it may also raise concerns about the sustainability of future dividends if the company's financial performance does not improve.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by One Liberty Properties?

One Liberty Properties declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 25, 2025.

How long has One Liberty maintained its dividend?

One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 31 consecutive years.

What type of properties does One Liberty focus on?

One Liberty primarily acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties under long-term net leases.

Where can I find more information about One Liberty Properties?

More information is available on One Liberty's website at http://1liberty.com, including annual reports and operational details.

$OLP Insider Trading Activity

$OLP insiders have traded $OLP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN CLAIR (Executive Vice President) sold 3,324 shares for an estimated $83,420

LAWRENCE RICKETTS (Exec.Vice President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $63,655.

$OLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $OLP stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2025, and represents One Liberty's 130th consecutive quarterly dividend.



th



One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 31 consecutive years.







About One Liberty Properties, Inc:









One Liberty



is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.



http://1liberty.com



. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.







