One Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) insider upped their stake by 0.08% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Liberty Broadband Corporation's (NASDAQ:LBRD.K ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Liberty Broadband Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Julie Frist bought US$136k worth of shares at a price of US$147 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$75.76). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Julie Frist. Notably Julie Frist was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Liberty Broadband

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Liberty Broadband insiders own 8.4% of the company, currently worth about US$978m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Liberty Broadband Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Liberty Broadband shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Liberty Broadband insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Liberty Broadband and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

