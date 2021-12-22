One Last Nasdaq-100 Trade Set Up For 2021

The trading days between Christmas and the New Year are often quiet for traders. At least from a volume standpoint. However, the markets are still open and I came across one last scenario for traders to take advantage of to close out 2021.

I pulled Nasdaq-100 (NDX) data for the last trading day before Christmas through the last day of the year from 1986 through 2020. At first, there did not appear to be much of an opportunity as the NDX is higher about 52% of those observations and lower 48% of the time. Excluding years where NDX is lower for the year through the day before Christmas the odds of a move higher slightly improves to 55%. A figure that is still not terribly exciting, but a little more digging found something worth pursuing.

The worst drop for the NDX over this time period, when the index is higher on the year, is a little less than 2.25%, while to the upside there have been a couple of rallies over 5%. I checked in on options with strike prices that match up with the 2.25% drop. Specifically focusing on those that expire on Dec 31, when NDX was trading at 16070 on Wednesday Dec 22. At that time the closest downside put strike is 15670. Starting with the NDX Dec 31 15670 Put I priced out a few bull put spreads that expire on the last day of the year.

The reward in each of these cases is the premium taken in by selling the NDX Dec 31 15670 Put and purchasing respective lower strike put options. The risk is the worst-case outcome if NDX is below the lower strike and the trade held through expiration. I include several lower strikes to offer up examples that match various risk tolerance and confidence levels with respect to end of year Nasdaq-100 price action.

The final trading week of the year is usually a quiet period. However, options offer up alternatives to benefit from even a quiet market. Past performance is never 100% a full indicator of future performance, but NDX not experiencing a dramatic sell off in the final days of the year in the past offers a final chance to add to enhance performance in 2021.

