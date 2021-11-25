One Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) insider reduced their stake by 5.0% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Landmark Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LARK ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Landmark Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Mark Oliphant, sold US$60k worth of shares at a price of US$25.31 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.45). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.0% of Mark Oliphant's holding. Mark Oliphant was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 721.00 shares worth US$19k. But they sold 2.35k shares for US$60k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:LARK Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 22% of Landmark Bancorp shares, worth about US$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Landmark Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Landmark Bancorp insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



