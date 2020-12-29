US Markets

One killed, three soldiers injured in Israeli attack in Syria- SANA

Contributor
Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Published

One person was killed and three soldiers injured as a result of "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, quoting a military source.

Adds one death and 3 injuries, details

CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - One person was killed and three soldiers injured as a result of "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, quoting a military source.

The source said the "Israeli enemy" carried out an attack from Northern Galilee and targeted an air defense unit in the Nabi Habeel area, said SANA.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli military declined to comment on the SANA report.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese, Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular