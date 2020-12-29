One killed, three soldiers injured in Israeli attack in Syria- SANA
Adds one death and 3 injuries, details
CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - One person was killed and three soldiers injured as a result of "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, quoting a military source.
The source said the "Israeli enemy" carried out an attack from Northern Galilee and targeted an air defense unit in the Nabi Habeel area, said SANA.
A spokeswoman for the Israeli military declined to comment on the SANA report.
(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese, Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)
((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))
