One killed in Russian missile strike on east Ukraine town

November 15, 2023 — 02:57 am EST

By Max Hunder

SELYDOVE, Ukraine, Nov 15 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed in an overnight Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in eastern Ukraine, authorities said on Wednesday.

Five others, including a child, were rescued but at least one person is believed to be trapped under the rubble, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack on the town of Selydove, northwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, heavily damaged a four-storey building, Klymenko said.

Rescuers early on Wednesday were clearing the rubble and warned residents against approaching the building, which appeared to have been obliterated by the impact.

Russia has carried out regular missile and drone strikes on population centres behind the front line of its 21-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

