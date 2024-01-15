News & Insights

One killed in flood at mine in Russia's Arctic north - emergency services

January 15, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - One miner was killed and another injured by a flood at a coal mine in the Russia's Arctic Komi region, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Monday.

Groundwater broke through into the Zapolyarnaya mine, flooding parts of it at a depth of 600 metres. Around 60 people were working in the mine at the time, three of whom were at the site where the water broke through, the ministry said.

In a statement, VorkutaUgol, the company that operates the mine, said that all miners had been evacuated to the surface and work at the shaft stopped. It said that a special commission was working to establish the causes of the accident.

