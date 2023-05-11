One killed as shots fired in Mercedes plant in Germany - Bild

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - One person was killed and another injured as shots were fired in a Mercedes Benz MBGn.DE manufacturing plant in southern Germany, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

Rescue workers were on the scene at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class, Bild said.

Police on Twitter confirmed that there was an operation ongoing at the plant but did not mention any casualties. They were not immediately available for further comment.

Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Rachel More; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.