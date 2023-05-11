News & Insights

One killed as shots fired in Mercedes plant in Germany - Bild

May 11, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - One person was killed and another injured as shots were fired in a Mercedes Benz MBGn.DE manufacturing plant in southern Germany, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

Rescue workers were on the scene at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class, Bild said.

Police on Twitter confirmed that there was an operation ongoing at the plant but did not mention any casualties. They were not immediately available for further comment.

Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

