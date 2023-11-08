One killed as garment workers clash with police in Bangladesh over pay rise - police

DHAKA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - One female worker was killed and several others were injured in Bangladesh on Wednesday during clashes between police and stone-throwing garment workers who are demanding a bigger pay rise, police said.

Following a week of deadly clashes between garment industry workers and police over pay, the Bangladesh government on Tuesday said the minimum wages would rise by 56.25%, the first hike since 2019.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com;))

